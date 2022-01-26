Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,622,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,413,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.82. 56,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.75 and a 200 day moving average of $439.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

