Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $112.58 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 155.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81,715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $112,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.