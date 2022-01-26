Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $141.20 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Carrier Global worth $141,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 33,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.