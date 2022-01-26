Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $158.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPM traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a market cap of $440.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

