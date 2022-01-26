Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $160.66 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $62.71 on Wednesday, reaching $2,597.42. 32,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,861.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,827.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

