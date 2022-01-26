Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $164.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $62.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,601.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,853.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,809.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

