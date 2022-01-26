Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $168.97 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $168,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

DE stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,865. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

