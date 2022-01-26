Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $208.02 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $208,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.71. 10,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $268.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.