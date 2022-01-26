Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $218.58 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $218,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,285,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,992,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.84.

WLTW stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,540. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

