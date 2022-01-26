Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $52.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 155,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,918. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

