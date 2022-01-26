Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $62.20 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,050 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.97. The firm has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

