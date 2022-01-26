Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $65.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $65,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. 298,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,367. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $167.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

