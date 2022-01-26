Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $69.25 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 642,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.