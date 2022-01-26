Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $73.02 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $73,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 368,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

