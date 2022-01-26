Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $73.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 821,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.