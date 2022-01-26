Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $75.18 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.12. 36,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,144. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

