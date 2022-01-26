Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $77.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 693,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Ralph Lauren worth $77,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. 8,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,388. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

