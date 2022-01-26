Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $89.03 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $89,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. 3,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

