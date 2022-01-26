Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $96,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

