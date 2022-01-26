Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,416 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $370,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.