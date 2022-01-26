Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 140,755 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,400,413 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

