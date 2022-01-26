Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,702 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $163,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

AMAT stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.85. 278,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,006. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

