Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,488 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $105,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $373.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,609. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

