Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,295 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.30. 113,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

