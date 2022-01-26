Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,605 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $144,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.14. 22,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.87 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

