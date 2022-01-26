Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 43,095 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 180,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3,800.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.57. 145,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,465. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

