Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 51,199 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $113,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

