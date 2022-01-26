Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. 96,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,570. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

