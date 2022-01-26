Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $60,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.48. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

