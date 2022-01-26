Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 226,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,608. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $256.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

