Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.13% of New Relic worth $52,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NEWR traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 9,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

