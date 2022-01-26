Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 79,209 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,209 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $60,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.00. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

