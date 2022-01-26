Rocket Companies (RKT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2022 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

1/19/2022 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.

1/10/2022 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

1/6/2022 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

1/5/2022 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00.

1/3/2022 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,597. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

