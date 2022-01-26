Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. AXA S.A. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

