Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $30.06. Rollins shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 17,014 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Rollins by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 728,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

