Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.84 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

