Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,797 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 92,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 146.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,070,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 86.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

