Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 2nd (NASDAQ:ROCGU)

Roth CH Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:ROCGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Roth CH Acquisition IV had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ROCGU stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $9,989,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth $100,000.

