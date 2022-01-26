Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.