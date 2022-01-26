Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $67.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

