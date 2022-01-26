Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $117.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

PII stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

