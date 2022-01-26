Royal Bank of Canada Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$25.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

TRQ traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.45. 351,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

