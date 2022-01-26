Royal Bank of Canada Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$25.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.
TRQ traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.45. 351,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
