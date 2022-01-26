Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.45.

RCL opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

