Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

