Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,590.38

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,590.38 ($21.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,811.20 ($24.44). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,810.80 ($24.43), with a volume of 8,862,052 shares trading hands.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £141.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,681.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,590.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.