Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

