Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 540

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 18,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

