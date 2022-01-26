RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
RES stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 55,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,605. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.00.
In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.