RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 55,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,605. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

