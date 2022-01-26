Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 3.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 8,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

