Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

